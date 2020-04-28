Troy City Council to vote on Graduates Month resolution

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Across New York State, high school seniors are making alternate plans knowing graduation will look a lot different.

Students worked hard to get to graduation, and in an effort to recognize their hard work, Troy City Council Pres. Carmella Mantello has introduced a resolution declaring June as Graduates Month in Troy.

And it’s not just to recognize high school seniors, but students at all levels.

Mantello, with support of fellow city council members, released a statement:

“Graduation isn’t just a ceremony but an important transitional period in a person’s life. This resolution is a small gesture to acknowledge Troy graduate’s hard work and achievements.”

The resolution will be voted on Thursday, May 7.

