TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Just before midnight, Troy City Council wrapped its first investigation meeting into code violations at the Harbour Point Gardens apartment complex Thursday night after around six hours of questioning. Among the testimonies, complex management, Mayor Patrick Madden, Deputy Mayor Chris Nolan, members of code enforcement, attorneys, and the displaced residents who’ve now spent close to a month housed in a motel.

Despite the lengthy Q&A, Council President Carmella Mantello says she does not believe they have the sufficient answers they wanted.

“We feel they played footsie with us, they double talked, and it’s just not fair to the tenants,” says Mantello, referring to members who spoke on behalf of Lexington Property Group.

As NEWS10 has previously reported, the Harbour Point Gardens apartments have a registered owner as “182 Delaware LLC”. This company is one of many subsidiaries owned and operated by Lexington Property Group based in East Orange, New Jersey, as was also confirmed by representatives Thursday night.

“I personally don’t consider this satisfactory.

You’re talking through both sides of your mouth here.” Troy City Councilmember Sue Stelle

Rob Howard, Lexington PG’s regional manager, and Jay Friedman, who identifies himself as an owner’s rep for “182 Delaware LLC”, faced and answered questions from city council for the first time Thursday while accompanied by their attorney, Benjamin Neidl. The subject that appears to have drawn the most outrage from meeting attendees was whether or not these landlords would be collecting rent from more than 130 tenants displaced by Mayor Madden’s emergency evacuation on June 22.

Friedman and Howard told city council members emails and texts that tenants described as “threatening” them with legal action if they did not pay their past due July rent were in fact sent by an automated system and should be disregarded.

“Do I understand from your comments that you are not going to be holding tenants responsible for their rent while they are being housed outside of their apartments?” asked District 3 Councilmember Sue Steele.

“That’s not what I said. I said that the messages that people received is from an automated system called Rent Manager where somebody’s late, they get a text or an email that you are late. We are still discussing internally how to go about that,” Friedman replied.

“But correct me if I’m wrong, you did say to ignore the text messages, which would indeed imply that they are not necessarily required to pay or heed that text message,” pressed Steele.

“I’m saying that the late fees and other threatening to take people to court that’s what I’m referring to that they should ignore those messages for now,” Friedman further said.

“I personally don’t consider this satisfactory. You’re talking through both sides of your mouth here,” Steele then responded.

Upon further probing from Mantello, Howard tentatively said the company would not recoup the lost rent since residents were displaced from their units, at which point Friedman took the microphone back from him. Friedman then told councilmembers while Lexington Property Group and its subsidiaries would not be issuing late fees and eviction notices were on hold, the relevant management leaders were in talks about holding residents in default of their leases if rent was unpaid.

“They want to ask ‘where’s our money’, well where’s my money?” Harbour Point Gardens Tenant Marcos Argueta Guevara

“Rent is due. The idea is that we are providing shelter,” Friedman said, referring to resident accomodations at an area motel. “This is costing us three times the amount of what people are paying in rent.”

At this point, several angry outbursts could be heard from the gallery of onlookers which included around a dozen displaced residents. Mantello called Friedman’s response “insulting”.

“I understand now where the city is coming from. They feel duped. Initially, I felt you were being forthright and in good faith. I understand you don’t have to provide shelter, but to say we are going to retract the texts and emails, okay good. Then we find out well, we are still essentially going to recoup money because we’re sticking them in a hotel,” Mantello said to scattered applause.

“I got infuriated, because again—if you look at the bigger picture of everything—we’re all here because of the shortcomings and shortcuts that they decided to take,” says Marcos Argueta Guevara who was just able to move back into his unit this week.

Argueta Guevara and his girlfriend are among those who were able to move back in to five units that Troy code inspectors have so far deemed satisfactory to meet the minimum standard of occupancy. However, he says he chose to speak on behalf of residents at the investigation meeting in order to hold their landlord accountable.

“Think about it, they’re a multimillion dollar company. I’m an electrician. My pockets don’t run that deep,” he says in an interview with NEWS10 after his testimony. “They want to ask ‘where’s our money’, well where’s my money? I paid for all of June, and I was only in my apartment for 22 days.”

City leaders also taking questions about their role in responding to tenant complaints, inspecting for violations, and meetings held with various people representing themselves as management within Lexington Property Group, “182 Delaware LLC”, or simply within the Harbour Point Gardens complex itself. Councilmember Jim Gulli asking Mayor Madden, Deputy Mayor Nolan, Carlo Sorriento and Jesse Ordansky of code enforcement, and Corporation Counsel Richard Morrissey why communicate with so many different people.

Gulli further asks how the city identified who had the authority within the management company’s corporate umbrella to affect change at the complex.

“Not knowing who you’re talking to could be a waste of time,” Gulli said. “I see a lot of different names here, and that kinda really bothers me that we didn’t have clarity on all the individuals we were talking to.”

Mayor Madden meeting with NEWS10’s Mikhaela Singleton on Friday to further respond to such criticisms.

“I think we may not have known who holds what title in what corporation or LLC or partnership, that’s fairly immaterial to me. We have been talking from the get-go with the site manager, who is the point person there, and with their on-site office staff who should be able to figure out who information goes to,” Madden says.

Among the additional names brought up at the meeting was Victor Mandel. During a detailed read of the city’s interactions with complex management, Mayor Madden identified no less than five separate meetings with Mandel who represented himself as a property manager. Both Madden and Ordansky said Mandel repeatedly promised progress, but time and time again failed to produce engineering reports and proof of a completed landlord registration form.

It was later revealed through further questioning that Mandel is in fact a subcontractor and has no management position within any of the many landlord entities. Friedman confirmed Mandel is in charge of maintenance and reports to Friedman but Mandel is not a member of Lexington Property Group or “182 Delaware LLC”.

Other names include Zevi Katz and Shalom Schwartz, aka Sam Schwartz, who are also identified as having met with city leaders. Schwartz is reportedly listed as the owner of “182 Delaware LLC”. The Lexington Property Group’s website had previously identified him as a company co-founder. That site appears to have since been taken down. Katz has been identified as an asset manager for Lexington PG.

“I am beginning to question motivation here.” Troy Mayor Patrick Madden

City leaders also face scrutiny over the extended time and perceived leniency given to the Harbour Point Gardens landlords after complaints were first raised.

“We generally try to work with landlords to bring them in compliance,” Madden had said.

Madden identified the first code enforcement visit to Harbour Point Gardens was on May 9, which Ordansky further assured would have been no more than a week after the first complaint was filed. However, Mayor Madden’s emergency evacuation was not issued until June 22 when the city hired an engineer who identified a potential hazard from bricks falling off poorly managed building facades.

Ordansky confirming there are no less than 40 violations identified at the complex, and so far 12 appearance tickets have been served to complex management to appear in code enforcement court.

Councilmember Emily Menn referenced a previous code violation report at 182 Delaware Avenue that was opened March 11, 2022. In it, she describes missing smoke detectors and electrical issues, including exterior electrical main service going into disintegrating panels, that are similar to the current code violations. However, she says this report was labeled as closed by Code Inspector Phil Morrissey on May 17, 2023–eight days after code enforcement’s first visit to Harbour Point Gardens.

Menn asked city leaders why the complex owners were given so much time to correct the several dozen violations, given the property under previous ownership had been identified for problems before. Ordansky said the code department did not flag previous violations at the time.

“Typically when I open a new code case in our software, I will look at old code cases. In this instance, there were no open code cases, so that would lead an officer to believe that any old cases have been closed, outstanding violations have been corrected,” he said in response to council’s questions.

Friedman also claimed during his questioning that Lexington Property Group had no knowledge of previous code violations when purchasing the property around July 2022. He said some issues were identified and addressed, such as replacing deteriorating roofs, but that the brick facades and other issues recently identified by code officers were “not a top priority”.

Madden also taking time during Friday’s interview to further dispute accusations leveled by the landlords during the investigation meeting. Among them, that the stop work order Madden issued July 13 meant a halt to all progress resolving remaining code violations.

“The stop work order was in regards to their effort to remove windows from one building to another building, essentially,” Madden explains. “That has nothing to do with getting the tenants back in. If they would take care of the issues in the apartments that caused the tenants to have to move out, and they can do that–for the most part without permits, maybe entirely without permits–they can move the tenants back in.”

“By Monday, some subpoenas will be issued. …

We anticipate their attorney fighting our subpoenas.” Troy City Council President Carmella Mantello

NEWS10 checking with National Grid on Thursday about several electrical meters destroyed while contractors with Belgium Blocks hired by Lexington were removing brick facades during the July 4th holiday weekend. A spokesperson says National Grid at that time shut off power due to the safety concern, and to date the utility has not been contacted by complex management about scheduling for an inspection of repairs serviced by a qualified electrician.

NEWS10’s check of the complex Thursday also witnessed little to no improvement to the utilities damage, which Howard claimed was due to the stop work order.

“We’ve already contacted an approved electrical vendor that is approved by the City of Troy to be fixing those currently, but once the stop work order was issued, all this had to be delayed,” Howard said during an interview with NEWS10’s Mikhaela Singleton before Thursday’s council meeting.

“It’s not true that they can’t go ahead with the electrical work,” Madden firmly replying in Friday’s interview. “And if they felt that was the case, why didn’t they call us and ask for clarification?”

“There are units there that should be ready to be inspected, but they have not asked us to inspect them. So I am beginning to question motivation here,” the mayor goes on to say.

He says the next step for his administration is to await a permit application in order to lift the stop work order. The first application sent by complex management was denied, Madden says due to lacking detail on the work that would be done and specific remedies. He says his administration had been promised the permit would be in by Friday afternoon.

“We would drop everything to start the review of those,” Madden says.

A member of the mayor’s office later responding to NEWS10 with the following statement:

As of close of business, the property owners have not submitted the documentation that the City has requested of them. Troy Mayor Patrick Madden’s Office

“The process of applying for a permit, what needs to be done to get a permit, is a simple process. It is not rocket science,” Mayor Madden further stating during his interview.

For the city council, it appears the path forward in the investigation will take them through a more strict and legal approach. While the Harbour Point Gardens management team and their attorney appeared Thursday night voluntarily, they refused to be sworn under oath and several members identified as being involved in the code enforcement meetings did not attend.

“By Monday, some subpoenas will be issued. Our corporation counsel, you heard, is underwater. We may have to hire an outside counsel, because we anticipate their attorney fighting our subpoenas,” says Mantello.

She further adds Assemblymember John McDonald and Attorney General Letitia James’ Office are aware of the investigation and issues. The code enforcement court case regarding Harbour Point Gardens is scheduled for July 26 at 8:30 a.m.