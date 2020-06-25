Troy city council president calls for a dedicated police fireworks team

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Illegal fireworks continue to explode on a nightly basis in neighborhoods across the Capital Region. Troy City Council President Carmella Mantello told NEWS10 ABC that pleas for violators to halt the activity is being ignored, and the current tactics to put a stop to it are not working.

“The fireworks have completely gotten out of control. So in my opinion, enough is enough,” said Mantello.

Mantello is now calling on both Troy Mayor Patrick Madden and Troy Police Chief Brian Owens to assign two officers to work as a team dedicated to dealing with the nightly fireworks complaints.

She acknowledges that there has also been an increase in violence, which takes higher priority. However, she said by creating this team, officers would be able to respond immediately and hold the violators accountable.

“Once they hear that it is being enforced and isn’t going to be put on the back burner, I think you’ll see a different scenario in the city of Troy,” said Mantello.

Mantello said, on Monday, the Frear Park Golf Course was used as a platform for a display.

“Now they’re utilizing city property, and they’re damaging city property,” said Mantello.

Troy Fire Chief Eric McMahon told NEWS10, that while they have not made an exact determination on the cause of what sparked a fire over the weekend on the roof of the old Haskell School on Sixth Avenue, he said due to the circumstances, fireworks cannot be ruled out.

“The building has basically been abandoned for a number of years. It does not have electricity to the building’ it does not have gas to the building; there were no weather related incidents such as lightning,” said McMahon.

The Mayor released the following statement:

“Widespread use of illegal fireworks continues to disrupt quality of life in communities across the Capital Region. Troy police continue to respond to complaints of fireworks usage, and I’m confident in the department’s ability to direct resources as appropriate.” TROY MAYOR PATRICK MADDEN

Deputy Police Chief Dan DeWolf told NEWS10 that while they’re not able to staff a fireworks detail every single night, they have been assigning additional officers for the last two weeks to help out.

“The enforcement part is difficult due to the relatively lax laws that are in place and the ability to find those responsible,” said Deputy Chief DeWolf. He said the fireworks are being used from one end of the city to the other.

Deputy Chief DeWolf said if someone is found to be in possession of fireworks, it’s a violation. If they’re in possession of fireworks valued at $50 or more, it’s a Class B Misdemeanor.

“Ya know, if the Chief says we want to increase those fines, I would certainly be open to that. We can’t just keep saying stop doing it. There’s got be something different,” said Mantello.

