TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Outgoing Troy City Council member TJ Kennedy is facing several charges after he was accused of spiking a woman’s drink with marijuana.

He is also accused of endangering the welfare of a child.

Back in October, Kennedy allegedly put THC into a smoothie the woman drank while a baby was nearby. Court records show the drink was laced without the woman’s consent.

A not guilty plea was entered on Kennedy’s behalf. He is due back in court on December 16.