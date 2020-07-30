Troy Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing sees an increase in COVID-19 cases

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Thursday, 22 new cases involving residents were confirmed at the Troy Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing on Marvin Avenue in Troy. Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin is calling for a full review of the facility. As of Wednesday, there were four cases involving residents.

A review of the cases at the facility showed that no visits were allowed to the facility. The County has been in regular contact with the state regarding Troy Rehab in recent days. On Wednesday, after two additional cases were found at Troy Rehab McLaughlin again called on the state to intervene and help with testing.

“We seem to be repeating recent history here, and my concern is very high for everyone cared for at this facility,” said McLaughlin.

The county has seen major outbreaks at three private facilities, including 58 cases involving residents at Diamond Hill in Schaghticoke, 34 at Riverside Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing in Castleton and now 26 at Troy Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing.

At Diamond Hill, there were 16 deaths and two deaths at Riverside. There were also numerous cases involving employees at all facilities.

“We have seen so many cases involving residents and employees at these private care facilities. Cases involving residents at private care facilities make up a significant number of our total confirmed cases,” added McLaughlin.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker

Watch Updates from Officials

COVID-19 Resources

Reopening New York

More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES