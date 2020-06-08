Troy celebrates peaceful and powerful rally

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Sunday, the city of Troy was filled with the footsteps and voices of thousands of marchers. They gathered in Riverfront Park to protest against police brutality.

Members of the community say the rally couldn’t have been a more perfect day. One business owner says even after the rally it felt like a giant block party and everyone had a great time.

“It was the greatest event in the history of this city. It was amazing to see 11,000 people come out and support black lives matter,” said Little Pecks Owner, Vic Christopher.

Troy Mayor Patrick Madden says the rally was a huge success and he is still trying to process it all.

“Everyone spoke their mind and they spoke it loudly. We had no violence and I didn’t expect any frankly,” said Madden.

Madden Sunday’s rally was a great start for the city and police to come together as one.

“As we create more transparency, we are creating more communication and that will build trust,” explained Madden.

Vic Christopher was one of the many businesses in downtown Troy that gave out free supplies to the marchers. Christopher says he felt like he couldn’t do enough to give back.

“We helped the best we could. I believe people come together through food and we felt that was our skillset. We are a restaurant so of course we decided to support through food,” said Christopher.

Members of the community also wanted to give a helping hand after the rally. Matt Malone was one of the many seen on Monday cleaning up the city.

“Yesterday before we left everybody was doing their part to clean up. They were even separating recycling and that was wonderful to see. A bunch of us came out today to clean up the rest and it was easy work,” said Malone.

Many businesses in downtown Troy are feeling relieved and many are keeping their businesses boarded up to promote the messages proudly.

