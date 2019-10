TROY, N.Y.(NEWS10) Troy’s finest chefs geared up for another year at ChowderFest.

Some of this year’s participants included Bootleggers, Bard & Baker, and even the Boys & Girls Club of the Capital Area.

From Ham and Potato Chowder to Lobster Roasted Corn, there were 25 different combinations to taste.

This year’s event also featured a Kid’s Zone, sponsored by Bash Birthday Parties and Stewart’s Shops.