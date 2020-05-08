County Tracking Graphs

Troy calling on federal aid during pandemic

City of Troy_501007

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Troy Mayor Patrick Madden is calling on aid from the federal government while the city faces a budget shortfall due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Madden said the city is doing well despite scaling back some services to help cover costs due to the pandemic. About 10 percent of the budget has been cut, and the city instituted a hiring freeze until further notice.

The mayor said the uncertainty could cause more drastic measures to be taken. He said if it comes to staffing reductions, the city could see a reduction in services.

