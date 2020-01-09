Troy businesses to pay ‘fair share’ in trash pick up

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The City of Troy is switching to, what they call, a ‘fair share structure’ in picking up and charging businesses using its city services to pick up trash.

Each trash bin used will cost $180, and businesses will be charged on a quarterly basis.

“If this is actually done the way they talk about it, it will cost me less,” said Troy business owner Debra Lockrow.

Lockrow said she was unclear how the city would monitor if stranger threw their trash next to hers and if she would be charged for it by Troy’s Litter Patrol.

“These are guys that have been in the city for a very long time and are familiar with bad actors and not bad actors and who’s making an effort and who’s not, and they’re taking it into account,” said City Recycling Coordinator Renee Panetta.

If one business owner has multiple units and only needs one trash bin, they’ll only be charged for one bin, which confused some business owners who previously though they’d be charged for each unit.

Some business owners who attended an information session on Wednesday said they think the new program will have bumps in the road.

Businesses can opt in or out of the program. A second option is to have private contractors pick up their waste.

“I’d rather reward by paying less for your trash than rather hang you pay more for your trash and get rid of stuff that doesn’t need to end up in the land fill. So comprehensively we’re looking at it as part of a larger picture,” Panetta said.

They’ll have to decide if they’re joining the program by the end of January.

Recycling won’t be charged.