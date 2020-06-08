Troy appoints 8 to Police Objective Review Board

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Troy Mayor Patrick Madden announced the appointment of eight people to Troy’s Police Objective Review Board.

Appointments to the board were delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic and the closure of city facilities. Applications were reviewed following a public submission period that allowed interested candidates to submit their name.

Mayor Madden said each appointee has the qualities and experience that will contribute to the board’s duties and functions.

The board selected the eight individuals by an internal screening committee as well as a member of the city’s legal department, a member of the Troy Police Department Inspectional Services Unit, and a representative of the Troy Police Benevolent Association.

