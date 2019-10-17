Troy and Albany Police working together to combat rival gang violence

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The chiefs from both Albany and Troy Police Departments say they’re committed to trying to cut down on the violence between the two cities.

Police are investigating several recent shootings and shots fired calls where rival gangs are likely to blame. On Tuesday, Troy Police arrested a 19-year-old accused of shooting a man in the head in Albany on Friday.

Troy Police Chief Brian Owens recommended Troy High School move a Friday night football game against Albany High School to Saturday afternoon due to concerns over future violence.

Owens says they’re working to make more arrests to prevent more violence from breaking out on city streets.

“We are aware of individuals in Troy that have issues with people in Albany and vice versa,” Albany Police told NEWS10 ABC. “We have initiatives to hold these individuals accountable who feel it’s appropriate to engage in violence.”