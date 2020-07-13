Troy accepting bids on foreclosures throughout July

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Troy Mayor Patrick Madden announced Monday that the city is accepting bids on 44 city-owned foreclosed properties until 4 p.m. on July 31. Visit the Assessor’s Office website to see available properties, which include multi-family houses as well as vacant lots zoned for residential use.

“Selling foreclosed properties helps return inactive buildings to productive use, stabilize neighborhoods, and grow the local tax base.” Patrick Madden

Mayor of Troy

Bids must be sent in by mail or in-person after scheduling an appointment. Mail proposals to the City Assessor at 433 River Street, Suite 5001 in Troy, or call (518) 279-7126 for an appointment.

Proposals from those with outstanding tax liens or open code enforcement violations will not be considered.

Contact the Assessor’s Office with questions at (518) 279-7126 or (518) 279-7127 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

