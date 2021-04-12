Troy accepting bids on foreclosed properties

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The city of Troy is accepting bids on city-owned foreclosed properties.

Sixty-four properties are up for sale, including one- and two-family homes. Some vacant lots are also zoned for residential use. Troy Mayor Patrick Madden has called the sale of foreclosed properties one of the city’s most popular programs.

Open houses will be held for 14 of the properties on Wednesday, April 21 in two sessions:

9:00 – 10:00 am

638 Fourth Ave

461 Fourth Ave

31 110th Street

384 Third Ave

871 River Street

3230 Sixth Ave

22 Orr Street

10:30 – 11:30 am

317 Eighth Street

2215 Old Sixth Ave

1437 Fifth Ave

1260 Fifth Ave

8 St Mary’s Ave

468 Second Street

472 First Street

A full list of available foreclosed properties is available on the City Assessor’s Office website.

Proposal applications must be delivered by mail to the Office of the City Assessor located at 433 River St, Ste. 5001 by 4 p.m. on Friday, April 30. Proposals can also be delivered in-person by appointment with the Assessor’s Office. To schedule an appointment, call (518) 279-7126.