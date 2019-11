TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Troy City budget proposal for 2020 has been approved.

The budget comes with good news for the fire department, and some bad news for those opposed to the new trash fee.

Funding was included in the budget to provide additional turnout gear and a new fire truck.

The budget, however, also included another increase on the garbage pickup fee. The fee is increasing to $180 from $164. However, the revenue is not going to extra pickup services in the city.