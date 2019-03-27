Trout and salmon season opens April 1

April 1 is the opening day for trout and salmon fishing throughout the State of New York. Look for the best fishing in more temperate areas of New York including Long Island, the lower Hudson Valley and southwestern New York.

The Department of Environmental Conservation has a number of new publications that will prove helpful to those new to trout fishing.

The I FISH NY Guide to Trout Fishing with Synthetic Bait describes a very effective technique to catch early season trout in ponds. The I FISH NY Guide to Trout Fishing in Streams (PDF) provides good information for those who prefer trout fishing in moving waters.

Each year, DEC stocks over 1,200 waters with trout and salmon. Visit DEC’s website for the planned listing of 2019 stockings by county.

