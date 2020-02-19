Interactive Radar

Trooper praised for helping man

Local
Posted: / Updated:

BRUNSWICK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A New York State trooper is receiving praise after going the extra mile for a man in need.

Trooper Nick Dziamba arrived on the scene where a medical van had slid off the road because of icy conditions. He made sure the elderly man inside the van during the crash stayed warm while the accident was being processed.

Once the call was over, he followed the van back to the man’s house and then shoveled a path and helped the man inside his home.

