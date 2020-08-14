Trinity Alliance holds 9th food distribution event of the season

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A food pantry hub that serves Arbor Hill, West Hill and Albany’s South End has served about double its usual number of patrons because of the economic impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

On Friday, Trinity Alliance held its ninth mass food delivery this season with the Regional Food Bank providing pallets of fresh food items.

Families in need pre-registered with Trinity Alliance and routes were designed. The food was packaged and then delivered to each household.

Volunteers said food insecurity happens all around us, and we need to do what we can to relieve its impact locally.

“It’s just such a need to make sure that children are fed and that we help our communities to feed their families,” volunteer Cate Bohn said.

Trinity Alliance is the only five day a week full-day food pantry in Albany. They are remaining open for all crises and basic need services and programs during the pandemic.

