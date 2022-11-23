ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — NEWS10 is celebrating our annual “Trimmings on 10.” The day before Thanksgiving, everyone on the morning team brings in their favorite dish, which is featured on-air. You can find all the recipes featured this morning below!

Ryan’s sweet potato souffle:

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F.

Peel the sweet potatoes and add the flesh to a bowl.

Beat in the butter using a hand mixer or a stand mixer with the whisk attachment until well combined. Beat in the cream cheese, brown sugar, and eggs, adding one at a time. Sprinkle with salt and pepper.

For the topping:

Mix together the brown sugar, pecans, flour, butter, and bacon in a separate bowl until it looks crumbly.

Add the mixture to a deep-dish pie plate and bake until puffed and golden, 30 minutes. Let rest for 10 minutes before serving (the souffle will fall slightly).

Ingredients:

3 pounds sweet potatoes (baked and still warm)

3 tablespoons unsalted butter (softened)

2 ounces cream cheese (room temperature)

3 tablespoons light brown sugar

3 large eggs

Kosher salt

Freshly-ground black pepper

Toppings:

3/4 cup light brown sugar

1/2 cup chopped pecans

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

3 tablespoons unsalted butter

5 slices bacon (Cooked and crumbled)

Jill Szwed’s Hot Honey, Bacon, and Parm Brussels Sprouts:

Ingredients

4 strips bacon

1 pound Brussels Sprouts, halved

3 tablespoons fresh shaved parmesan

2 tablespoons hot honey, such as Mike’s Hot Honey

Directions:

In a cast iron pan or non-stick skillet, cook bacon over medium heat.

Once cooked, remove bacon from the pan and save rendered fat. Add halved sprouts and cook in bacon fat over medium heat until tender.

Once cool, crumble the bacon strips into bits.

Remove from pan, drizzle with hot honey and toss in a bowl with crumbled bacon bits. Finish by shaving parm over sprouts.

Jill’s Pear, Apple, and Cranberry Crisp:

Ingredients

2 pounds ripe Bosc pears (4 pears)

2 pounds firm Granny Smith apples (6 apples)

1 cup whole cranberries

1 teaspoon grated orange zest

1 teaspoon grated lemon zest

2 tablespoons freshly squeezed orange juice

2 tablespoons freshly squeeze lemon juice

½ cup granulated sugar

¼ cup all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

½ teaspoon ground nutmeg

For topping:

1 ½ cups all-purpose flour

¾ cup granulated sugar

¾ cup light brown sugar, lightly packed

½ teaspoon kosher salt

1 cup old-fashioned oatmeal

½ pound (2 sticks) cold unsalted butter, diced

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350°F.

Peel and core the pears and apples and cut them into large chunks. Place the fruit in a large bowl and toss with the cranberries, zests, juices, granulated sugar, flour, cinnamon, and nutmeg. Pour into a 9 by 12 by 2-inch baking dish.

For the topping: Combine the flour, sugars, salt, oatmeal, and cold butter in the bowl of an electric mix fitted with a paddle attachment. Mix on low speed for 1 to 2 minutes, or until the mixture is in large crumbles. Sprinkle evening over the fruit, covering the fruit completely.

Place the baking dish on a parchment-lined sheet pan and back for 50 minutes to 1 hour, until the top is brown and the fruit is bubbly. Serve warm, and a scoop of good vanilla ice cream, if desired.

Stephanie Rivas’ Easy Breezy Brie Appetizer:

Ingredients:

Wheel of brie, 16 oz Pillsbury crescent roll dough, 2 Honey Sliced almonds

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 350º Parchment paper on baking sheet Lay out crescent dough in rectangle, close any holes Sprinkle almonds and honey in center, place brie on top Second layer of crescent dough rectangle on brie Cut excess dough, fold edges on top, and flip Optional: Cut holly leaves with excess dough and place on top Brush with egg wash Bake 20-25 minutes

Stephanie’s Cornbread Souffle:

Ingredients:

Jiffy Corn Muffin Mix, 1 Can of Corn Drained, 1 Can of Creamed Corn, 1 Melted butter, 1 stick Sour Cream, 1 cup

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 350º Mix all ingredients in large bowl Grease 8×8 pan (13×9 double recipe) Spread mixture in pan Bake for 50 minutes (Add 10-15 minutes for double recipe)

Christina Arangio’s pumpkin custard pie:

Ingredients:

1 can of evaporated milk (10 ounce can)

1 cup of pumpkin filling

2/3 cup bisquick

1/2 cup sugar

1/4 cup of butter (1/2 stick)

3 tablespoons of honey

3 eggs

1/4 teaspoon of cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon of cloves

1/4 teaspoon of nutmeg

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Put all ingredients in a blender on high. Blend for several minutes. Mixture will fill two 9-inch pie pans. Spray the tins with a cooking spray and pour mixture evenly into each. Bake for 40 minutes. Let cool. Add cool whip or whipped cream – enjoy!!!!

Christina’s green bean casserole:

Ingredients:

2 large cans of French style green beans

1 can of cream of mushroom soup

French fried onions

A splash of milk

A drizzle of Worcestershire sauce

Add salt & pepper to your liking!

Directions:

Mix all of the ingredients including some of the french fried onions together and then add a layer of french fried onions on top. Bake in the oven, covered, at 350 degrees for about 30 minutes! It’s so very simple and so very good! Happy Thanksgiving!!!

Sean Bowerman’s World Peace Cookies

Preheat oven to 350.

Ingredients:

1-1/2 cup flour

1 cup white granulated sugar

1 cup brown sugar

Pinch of baking powder

Mix dry ingredients

2 eggs

2 sticks melted butter

Mix again

2 cups oats

Mix again

2 cups chocolate chips

Mix again

Spoon onto greased baking sheet. Bake for approximately 10 minutes, or until delicious.

David Miner’s double-layer pumpkin pie:

Bottom layer:

8 oz brick cream cheese

1 Tablespoon Half and half

1 Tablespoon sugar (a little more is ok)

1.5 cups cool whip

“Extra serving” size graham cracker crust

Top layer:

1 cup half and half

2 (4 serving size) instant pudding; either vanilla or French vanilla

1 can 15/16 oz pumpkin

1 teaspoons ground cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon ground ginger

1/4 teaspoon ground cloves

Directions:

Place cream cheese on microwave safe plate and microwave for 20 seconds to soften cream cheese.

Whisk cream cheese, half and half and sugar till smooth.

Gently stir in cool whip.

Spread on pie crust.

Refrigerate.

Pour half and half in bowl, add pudding mixes, whisk until well blended. (Mixture will be thick)

Stir in pumpkin and spices until well mixed.

Spread over cream cheese layer.

Cover and refrigerate until well chilled for about 3-4 hours.

Serve with additional whipped cream if desired.

Check back here for the latest recipes throughout the morning.