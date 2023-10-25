ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Halloween is right around the corner on Tuesday, October 31. Some municipalities in the Capital Region have designated trick-or-treating hours, while others do not.

Here’s when kids can go trick-or-treating in certain cities, towns, and villages on Halloween. If you’re looking to bring your children to a trick-or-treating event rather than neighbors’ homes, there are some options below as well.

Albany: No designated hours

Schenectady: 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Troy: No designated hours

Rotterdam: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Saratoga Springs: No designated hours

City of Amsterdam: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Town of Amsterdam: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Johnstown: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Gloversville: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Ballston Spa: No designated hours

Clifton Park: No designated hours

Cohoes: No designated hours

Town of Colonie: No designated hours

East Greenbush: No designated hours

Glens Falls: No designated hours

Rensselaer: No designated hours

Village of Hagaman: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Village of Northville: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Pittsfield, Massachusetts: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Trick-or-treating events on Halloween

Malloween at Crossgates Mall from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Mall-O-Ween at Colonie Center from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Trick-or-treat at the Palace Theatre in Albany from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Halloween events at Hoffman Community Center and Arbor Hill Community Center in Albany from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Trick-or-treating at Saratoga Springs City Hall from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Trick-or-treating at Aviation Mall in Queensbury from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

If you’re going out trick-or-treating on Tuesday, the Rotterdam Police Department recommends you wear light-colored clothing, go out in the daylight and carry a flashlight if needed, stay in your own neighborhood or go to homes you know, and only accept wrapped or packaged candy. All children should be accompanied by an adult at all times.