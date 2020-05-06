Medical trial planned for coronavirus ‘antibody cocktail’ at Regeneron

RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A pharmaceutical company that operates out of the Capital Region is running a trial for an “antibody cocktail,” which it hopes will help fight the coronavirus.
Regeneron hopes to begin testing the drug in June and have hundreds of thousands of preventative doses available by the end of August.
News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker
More coronavirus news from News10
Watch updates from officials
Important resources
Capital Region COVID-19 test sites
LATEST STORIES
- Food bank, Albany diocese host food bank at Pyramid Mall
- Local scientist warns of invasive species impact
- Local photographer gives high school seniors free photos
- Pittsfield Board of Health issues emergency order to local food establishments
- Kansas farmer who gave Cuomo N95 mask conferred a bachelor’s degree by K-State, Kansas governor