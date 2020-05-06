Medical trial planned for coronavirus ‘antibody cocktail’ at Regeneron

RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A pharmaceutical company that operates out of the Capital Region is running a trial for an “antibody cocktail,” which it hopes will help fight the coronavirus.

Regeneron hopes to begin testing the drug in June and have hundreds of thousands of preventative doses available by the end of August.

