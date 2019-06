BROOKLYN, N.Y. (NEWS10)–The trial for alleged cult leader Keith Raniere is into its sixth week in Brooklyn Federal court.

Raniere is accused of running a secret sex slave sorority within his company, NXIVM, which branded its members. Several members of the group have taken the witness stand, and testimony continues on Monday.

We’re into the 6th week of the trial for #NXIVM leader Keith Raniere. Former DOS member “Nicole” remains on the stand this morning. I’ve just received the transcripts from Friday’s proceedings so will be updating in this #thread. https://t.co/YbRLWtlFdd— Ayla Ferrone (@AylaFerrone) June 10, 2019

Raniere is facing several charges including sex trafficking and racketeering.