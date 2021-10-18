Trial delayed for man accused of quadruple homicide

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The trial for a man accused of a quadruple homicide in the city of Troy has been delayed until early November.

James White stands accused of killing four people inside a Lansingburgh home in December 2017. His case has already gone to court once.

In spring 2020, a jury deliberated for more than 16 hours before a mistrial was declared, partially due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Justin Mann was also accused in the killings. He pleaded guilty and testified against White in the 2020 trial.

