Trial begins for man accused of killing trooper in traffic accident

FONDA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A trial has begun for the man charged in a traffic accident that resulted in the death of New York State Trooper Jeremy VanNostrand.

In November 2018, Trooper VanNostrand, 36, was on his way to work at the Fonda barracks when his vehicle was rear-ended by a box truck driven by Aaron Munise, of Johnstown. VanNostrand was pushed into oncoming traffic on Highway 5S. He was then hit by a pick-up truck.

VanNostrand later died at Albany Medical Center and was posthumously promoted to the rank of sergeant.

Munise was charged with Criminally Negligent Homicide.

The Saratoga County District Attorney’s Office was brought in as special prosecutors in the trial. The case is expected to end some time next week.