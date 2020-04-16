Tri-City ValleyCats single game tickets go on sale

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Tri-City ValleyCats are selling single game tickets, and your purchase will help give back to our first responders who are working tirelessly to keep us safe.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, April 16, 2020 at 10 a.m. The team sending a tweet the night before the sale. They say for every ticket sold on Thursday, they will donate a ticket to host frontline healthcare workers, first responders, and their families.

🚨Our single game tickets go on sale online TOMORROW at 10 AM! 🚨



➡️ For each ticket purchased on Thursday we will donate a ticket to host frontline healthcare workers, hospital staff, first responders, and their families at a game this season. pic.twitter.com/2YbFbwpuAk — Tri-City ValleyCats (@ValleyCats) April 15, 2020

The team also wants to give you a piece of mind when buying those tickets. The Tri-City ValleyCats says that complimentary ticket insurance will be included with each ticket purchase during the month of April. For more information, including current game dates, visit the Tri-City ValleyCats website here.

