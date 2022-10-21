TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Tri-City ValleyCats have announced its 2023 schedule and season tickets are on sale now. Games are scheduled from Mid-May through September.

Game one is scheduled for Friday, May 12, 2023, at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium “The Joe”, the home stadium for the Tri-City Valley Cats, where they will take on the Trois-Rivieres Aigles. The ValleyCats are scheduled to play 51 home games in its Twenty-first season in 2023.

According to the ValleyCats website, the ValleyCats will be taking part in history as they are scheduled to visit the New Jersey Jackals in their new home starting this season. 2023 will be the first-time professional baseball is played in Hinchliffe Stadium since the 1950 season.