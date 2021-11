TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The city of Troy has dedicated a tree in Old Sixth Avenue Park in the name of 11-year-old Ayshawn Davis, who was shot and killed last fall.

Davis was well known in the city for being mature and hardworking beyond his years. He was killed in a drive-by shooting in September 2020. A Cohoes man has been arrested and charged with his murder.

Mayor Patrick Madden was joined Monday by other city officials and members of Ayshawn’s family.