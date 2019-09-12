‘Treatment Works’ March brings community together to fight addiction

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Annual Albany County ‘Treatment Works’ March has been bringing the community together for 29 years for one reason: to stop addiction.

The march, hosted by The Next Step, brings together representatives from Albany County, treatment providers – like The Addictions Care Center of Albany and Hope House- the recovering community and more to walk through the South End area to raise awareness that treatment improves lives.

This year honoring individuals dedicated to recovery and the sober lifestyle.

On December 10, 1975, The Next Step opened and became one of the first facilities in New York State to focus on the unique treatment needs of women.