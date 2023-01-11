CORINTH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — To kick off its 2023 season, The Saratoga Corinth and Hudson Railway has announced The March Snow Train. The train offers a journey through the southern Adirondacks and an entertaining ride for the whole family.

More information on the March Snow Train will be released as March comes closer. Saratoga Corinth and Hudson Railway offers a variety of scenic train rides that takes guests through the beauty of the southern Adirondacks. The ride departs from the Corinth station and takes passengers about seven miles south to Greenfield before returning to the starting point. Sit back and relax for 60 to 90 minutes as the railway takes you back in time when The Adirondack Company built the line in 1864 from Saratoga Springs to North Creek.

Private event and group tours are also available. Visit the Saratoga Corinth and Hudson Railway website for more information.