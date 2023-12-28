ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Thruway Authority is alerting drivers that on January 6, 2024, at 7 p.m., the northbound lanes of the Thruway (1-87) from exit 17 in Newburgh to exit 18 in New Paltz will be fully shut down to all traffic for at least 12 hours. The closure will allow for a portion of the damaged Brookside Road overpass in New Paltz to be removed over the northbound lanes, weather permitting.

The Plattekill Service Area will be closed as a result. Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes while the operation takes place.