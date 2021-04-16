Transitions USA giving teens with autism and learning differences the tools to succeed

GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In honor of April’s Autism Awareness Month, we’re highlighting a program called Transitions USA that’s giving young people with autism and learning differences the tools to succeed. Its specialty isn’t just in teaching students how to study or learn a trade – it’s in showing its students that they can live a life that even they never dreamed of.

Through partnership with local colleges, internships in community businesses and supported living opportunities, Transitions helps young people on the autism spectrum or with learning differences make successful transitions from adolescence to young adulthood.

Students have access to state-of-the-art facilities, an experienced staff and an evidence-based curriculum that provides individualized attention and training in skills students will use for the rest of their lives.

Transitions gives students the tools and supports they need to learn, thrive, and live happy and productive lives that they and their parents hoped for, but never thought possible.

“Everyone was just so open and I felt like I could be myself, I didn’t feel like I was hiding anything. I could relate to other people, everyone is struggling to find themselves and figure it out,” said Lily Deschamps, a student at Transitions.