Transit workers sound off in solidarity

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — CDTA and Amtrak joined in a national “Sound the Horn” event on Thursday to honor essential transit workers across the country.

Thursday afternoon, buses and trains gave two horn blasts to honor the transportation workers still working to keep communities connected.

