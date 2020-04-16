ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — CDTA and Amtrak joined in a national “Sound the Horn” event on Thursday to honor essential transit workers across the country.
Thursday afternoon, buses and trains gave two horn blasts to honor the transportation workers still working to keep communities connected.
News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker
More coronavirus news from News10
Watch updates from officials
Important resources
LATEST STORIES:
- Transit workers sound off in solidarity
- Local businesses donate tips to bartenders
- Food bank, Catholic Charities team up to give back
- Vermonter launches effort to collect used graduation gowns to protect hospital workers
- Greene County coronavirus update