AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two men in Amsterdam were arrested on Wednesday, April 19, after being pulled over and were found to have a “large number” of counterfeit checks with printing supplies and other identifying information, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Hassan Rainey-Venetal (27, Schenectady) and Nyron Rainey (34, Staten Island) each face charges.

Deputies say during the traffic stop, both were found to have a “large number” of counterfeit checks with printing supplies and other identifying information. Further investigation revealed the two had just left a bank where they tried to cash one of the checks, according to deputies.

Rainey-Vental Charges:

Second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument

Aggravated unlicensed operation of motor vehicle

Operate motor vehicle while registration suspended

Rainey Charges:

Second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument

Both were arraigned in Amsterdam Town Court. Rainey-Venetal was remanded to Montgomery County Correctional facility without bail, while Nyron Rainey was released on his own recognizance