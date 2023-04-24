AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two men in Amsterdam were arrested on Wednesday, April 19, after being pulled over and were found to have a “large number” of counterfeit checks with printing supplies and other identifying information, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Hassan Rainey-Venetal (27, Schenectady) and Nyron Rainey (34, Staten Island) each face charges.
Deputies say during the traffic stop, both were found to have a “large number” of counterfeit checks with printing supplies and other identifying information. Further investigation revealed the two had just left a bank where they tried to cash one of the checks, according to deputies.
Rainey-Vental Charges:
- Second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument
- Aggravated unlicensed operation of motor vehicle
- Operate motor vehicle while registration suspended
Rainey Charges:
- Second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument
Both were arraigned in Amsterdam Town Court. Rainey-Venetal was remanded to Montgomery County Correctional facility without bail, while Nyron Rainey was released on his own recognizance