WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Lieutenant Brian Strock of the Watervliet Police Department said Tuesday that a tractor-trailer hit a traffic signal at 2nd Avenue and 16th Street in Watervliet. The crash took place just before 7:42 a.m.

Repair crews are on their way to the scene, and Watervliet Police are at the intersection for traffic control. Police advised the public to use caution when approaching the intersection.

This is a developing story, and the intersection is still open at this time as repairs get underway. Stick with NEWS10 for updates on the situation, both on-air and online.