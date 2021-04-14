Traffic disrupted as protesters take to the streets of Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Traffic is being re-routed and a police station has been damaged in Albany as protesters take to the streets. The demonstration began in Townsend Park on Wednesday Afternoon, before moving to Albany South Police Station where a window has allegedly been broken.

Shortly before 5 p.m. protesters began marching westbound down Western Avenue .. The group then began marching southbound down Quail Street, before heading East on Madison Avenue towards Lark Street.

Protesters were then reported heading south on Delaware Avenue towards Morton Avenue and then on to South Pearl Street.

The protest is currently taking place outside Albany South Police Station. Arch Street is closed to all traffic.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible as roads may be closed due to the protest.

This is a developing story and more information will be added as it becomes available.

