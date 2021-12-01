Traffic delays expected at Glenmont roundabout for milling, paving

GLENMONT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The town of Bethlehem said traffic delays are to be expected for temporary milling and paving operations at the Glenmont Roundabout on December 1 and December 2 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. The roundabout connects Route 9W, Feura Bush Road and Glenmont Road.

The four phases of paving at the roundabout (Town of Bethlehem)

The road work is weather-permitting. Bethlehem will notify residents about any changes or updates to the paving schedule via social media, e-newsletter and local news.

Driveway access to businesses will remain open during all work. Motorists should obey flaggers’ directions and slow down significantly whenever encountering construction vehicles. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone.

