Traffic advisory, water service alert issued for parts of South Troy

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Troy officials have issued a service alert and traffic advisory for parts of South Troy on January 8. The Department of Public Utilities will be replacing a water valve near Madison Avenue and 4th Street.

Work is expected to begin at 7 a.m. and finish around 7 p.m. Officials said water service will be interrupted for residents on 3rd and 4th Streets between Harrison Street and Canal Avenue.

This comes after a boil water advisory was issued following a water main break on 4th Street between Mann and Lincoln Avenues on January 2. The advisory was lifted on January 5.

Motorists are asked to follow all posted detours and avoid the area while work is underway. Local emergency services have been notified of traffic restrictions.

For more information, you can contact the Department of Public Utilities at (518) 237-0611.