Trader Joe’s opening 2nd Capital Region store in Halfmoon

HALFMOON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A second Trader Joe’s location is set to open in Halfmoon, according to Town Supervisor Kevin Tollisen. The other store is located on Wolf Road in Colonie.

The store is expected to be built next to the Berkshire Bank in town. NEWS10 scoped out the area to snap an image of this location under construction:

“The Town of Halfmoon is excited that Trader Joe’s has chosen Halfmoon as its home,” said Tollisen. “The project is well underway and while we do not know the exact open date yet, we are hopeful it will be this year. It is another great business that is coming to our community to provide unique and special grocery store products.”