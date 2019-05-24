Tractor-trailer rollover on I-90 traps driver, closes exit ramp overnight

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The I-90 eastbound ramp to I-87 Exit 1N was closed overnight after a tractor-trailer rolled over, trapping its driver.

New York State Police say the tractor-trailer rolled over around 2:00 a.m., trapping the driver inside while crews responded to the scene. First responders were able to free the driver within an hour. The driver sustained only minor injuries.

Both lanes of the exit ramp were initially closed due to the crash, and as of 5:00 a.m., one lane of the ramp remained closed. Crews did not know when the ramp would be completely reopened.