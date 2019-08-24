Tractor-trailer flips onto its side, falls down embankment in Hoosick crash

HOOSICK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police are investigating a two-car crash in which a tractor-trailer rolled down an embankment on Route 7 in the Town of Hoosick Saturday morning.

The crash involving a tractor-trailer and a car took place around 9:30 a.m. Saturday in the area of the Tibbits State Forest. Photos from the scene show a car on its roof and a tractor-trailer on its side down a large embankment.

State Police say all parties involved were taken to the hospital, though no one was seriously injured.

Route 7 was closed for several hours while crews responded to the crash, but has since been reopened.

