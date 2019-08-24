Tractor-trailer flips onto its side, falls down embankment in Hoosick crash

Local
Posted: / Updated:

HOOSICK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police are investigating a two-car crash in which a tractor-trailer rolled down an embankment on Route 7 in the Town of Hoosick Saturday morning.

The crash involving a tractor-trailer and a car took place around 9:30 a.m. Saturday in the area of the Tibbits State Forest. Photos from the scene show a car on its roof and a tractor-trailer on its side down a large embankment.

State Police say all parties involved were taken to the hospital, though no one was seriously injured.

Route 7 was closed for several hours while crews responded to the crash, but has since been reopened.

NEWS10 ABC will continue to update this story with the latest information.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

Get it on Google Play