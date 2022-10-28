SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Toys for Toga has announced its 10th annual toy drive and fundraiser. The kickoff party will take place at the brand-new Druthers location in Clifton Park.

Toys for Toga is one of the largest holiday fundraisers in the area collecting 3,000 toys and $7,000 for children in need last year. Donations will be accepted through December 4. The kickoff party will host speakers such as,

NYS Sen. Jim Tedisco

Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner

Assemblywoman Mary Beth Walsh.

DeCrescente Distributing Company

Death Wish Coffee

Druthers Brewing Company

Franklin Community Center

Mechanicville Area Community Services Center

CAPTAIN Community Human Services and more will be in attendance.

Beer and appetizers will be available at the event. The party will take place on Wednesday, November 2 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. The new Druthers is located at 7 Southside Drive, Clifton Park. More will be announced about special incentives to drop off toys and donate to the fundraiser. If you’d like to donate money you can securely donate to the GoFundMe page, which will be discussed at the event.