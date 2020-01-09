Town records and programs wiped from Milton computer system

MILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — There’s a new Milton supervisor in town and he’s got quite the mess to clean up after dozens of confidential files possibly connected to the old supervisor went missing.

“It’s not the way I would’ve wanted to start this job, but we will roll up our sleeves and keep digging.”

Town Supervisor Benny Zlotnick tells NEWS10’s Mikhaela Singleton it was clear something was horribly wrong when workers came in last week to find multiple programs missing from the town server.

“Our IT people had to reinstall Windows and Excel and Outlook and that set us back several hours and a couple hundred dollars easy,” he says. “In fact we can’t say for sure how much this will cost, because our IT department is still trying to find out what was taken.”

He says there is a backup system in place, but they’re still not sure how many town records are missing. It may make difficulties for Milton with what state law requires.

“We are more concerned with what was not kept, are we supposed to keep things, how long are we supposed to keep those things for, if they’re not here somebody wants to FOIL something, if we don’t have it we can’t produce it,” Zlotnick explains.

He says the only clue so far is a text he received from the previous town supervisor Scott Ostrander’s secretary.

“She explained that there was some confidential items on the computer between the previous supervisor and dot dot dot. There was no end of who it might have been to,” he says.

Zlotnick makes it clear there are no accusations against Ostander or his secretary. But the New York Department of State makes it clear it’s city clerks who are custodians of municipal documents, not supervisors.

A representative from the New York Committee on Open Government says if the culprit acted intentionally to prevent someone from accessing the public records, it’s a crime. Zlotnick says after they’ve sorted out the tech crisis, it may be an option to investigate what was deleted, by who, and why.

“That’s town property. Town property is taxpayer property. If somebody’s doing something they’re not supposed to be doing, and I’m not saying anyone did, I’m just saying if that happened, then we’ll move on from there,” he says.

NEWS10 attempted to reach out to Ostrander, but were not able to connect with him over the phone.