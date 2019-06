HARTFORD, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Town of Hartford voted on a resolution regarding the two people who dumped a winter’s worth of dead animals on their property.

Charles and Lois Potter must pay a $5,000 fine by Friday. The two will then need to pay a $30,000 fine, but that will go away after 15 years if they follow the agreement. This includes no more animal carcasses being dumped on the property and burying animal carcasses currently on the property.