Town of Greenfield constructs new playground amid pandemic

GREENFIELD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A new playground has gone up in the Town of Greenfield to help families who are struggling to find activities that are safe and healthy.

The playground features a firetruck play structure, which was donated by locals Robert and Lisa Moser.

The playground was supposed to be built in 2021, but when the coronavirus pandemic hit, it became a priority to get it done this year. The town supervisor said it was important to adapt to the needs of the community and it was the right time to make the project happen.