Town of Colonie Supervisor not seeking re-election

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Paula Mahan, the Town Supervisor for the Town of Colonie, announced she will not seek re-election. Mahan also announced she will be retiring at the end of December 2021.

Paula Mahan released a statement on her decision saying the following:

“When I became Supervisor in 2008, my first goal was to create a Strategic Financial Management Plan to address the Town’s fiscal crisis. I inherited a huge deficit; the Town was fiscally devastated. It took a tremendous amount of hard work and determination to stabilize the Town’s finances and begin to turn the Town around in a positive direction.” Paula A. Mahan, Town Supervisor, Town of Colonie

Mahan’s statement went on to state, she looks forward to spending more time with family, traveling, and enjoying retirement.

The statement ended with the following: