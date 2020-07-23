Town of Clifton Park offering outdoor class permit for local gyms

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Town of Clifton Park is hoping to help their local gyms and fitness studios by allowing them to apply for a permit to host outdoor classes on a designated spot in the town.

The permit is free for classes of less than twenty people, according to the town supervisor. Classes of twenty or more will continue to pay a nominal permit fee. Classes will be limited to fifty attendees to comply with the State’s gathering rules.

“Due to current New York State orders, businesses that specialize in exercise, such as fitness, yoga, dance, and exercise classes have been unable to open their buildings for use,” Town Supervisot Phil Barrett said.

During the meeting Monday night, supervisors discussed options to assist those local businesses that have been unable to reopen due to the state restrictions.

“The Town Board is taking this step to assist local business owners, their employees and residents of Clifton Park with an outlet to engage in fun and important activities,” said Town Supervisor Phil Barrett. “The classes will be conducted in an outdoor park area in a safe manner.”

Specific areas for this activity are identified in the application which can be found on the town’s Parks & Recreation tab of the website.

Businesses interested in applying can go to www.cliftonpark.org, visit the office Monday through Friday at Town Hall from 8:00AM to 5:00PM or call 518-371-6667.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker

Watch Updates from Officials

COVID-19 Resources

Reopening New York

More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES

.