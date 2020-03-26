Town of Clifton Park continues to deliver nearly 6,000 lbs. of donations received

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Town of Clifton Park is continuing to deliver donations received as part of their “Drive Up, Drop Off” campaign for CAPTAIN Community Health Services.

Last Saturday, the Town of Clifton Park partnered with the Chinese Community Center, Jonesville Volunteer Fire Company, and the Clifton Park Fire Department to collect donations for the CAPTAIN Food Pantry.

Because of the the recent COVID-19 pandemic, the Food Pantry has seen an increased need for donations as people and families have experienced hardships due to layoffs or losses in income.

Within five hours spread out between three drop off locations, nearly 6,000 pounds of food, toiletries, and paper products were donated.



Photo Courtesy: Town of Clifton Park

The Town of Clifton Park is continually grateful for the hard work and dedication of its Town employees who have chosen to volunteer their time to assist in this effort as well as the contributions of emergency response services and the Chinese Community Center. Residents are also being thanked for generously supporting and helping their neighbors during this time of need.

“Clifton Park residents always support the greater community. When our neighbors need help our community rallies to their aid,” said Town Supervisor Phil Barrett.

