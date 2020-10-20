Tour given of redevelopment site in Montgomery County

CANAJOHARIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The redevelopment project on the property of the former Beech-Nut factory is well underway. Crews provided a tour of the new facility on Tuesday.

The building site has been under construction for many years since the closure of the Beech-Nut factory. Crews had to get rid of a lot of asbestos as well as other work to ensure it will be useable in the future.

They said there’s still a long way to go. Montgomery County Executive Matt Ossenfort said it could be years in the making, but it will be worth it in the end to revitalize an area in need.

“Beech-Nut was the driving force for economic activity in this village. There’s a tremendous hole,” Ossenfort said. “And in order to bring this site back to reuse and opportunity again, we need to do the work that we’re doing.”

The ultimate goal of the project is to bring jobs to a corridor of New York that is in need of a boost, especially after the impact the coronavirus pandemic has had over the last several months.

