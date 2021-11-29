Tops raises $17K during 9th annual campaign for March of Dimes

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y (NEWS10) — Tops Friendly Markets raised $17,086 during its ninth annual campaign for March of Dimes. The campaign began at participating locations on September 12 and ran through October 2.

March of Dimes supports moms and babies and helps them have healthy lives. When at the register, customers were asked to support the campaign by purchasing a March of Dimes icon for $1 or rounding up their change.

“Tops Markets strongly believes in giving back to the community and improving the quality of life of children. With the help and compassion of our associates and customers, we know we can make a difference supporting the March of Dimes Campaign,” said John Persons, President for Tops Friendly Markets.

Since 2013, Tops has been working with the March of Dimes and has donated over $136,000 for the campaign.

