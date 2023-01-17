ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Tops Friendly Markets announced Sunday that its annual “Check Out Hunger” campaign has returned. The campaign, which has raised over $5 million for participating food banks since 2006, will run until Saturday, February 4.

The US Department of Agriculture estimates that more than 34 million people are food insecure, nine million of which are children. “With the community’s support, however, we can make a difference,” a spokesperson for Tops said in an emailed statement. “When shopping at Tops simply tell your cashier you’d like to help Tops Check Out Hunger and a donation of $2, $3, or $5 will help provide food for your local food bank.”

“Eradicating hunger and assisting our fellow neighbors in need is part of Tops core mission so supporting this effort on an annual basis is something that we gladly stand behind,” said Kristen Hanson, Vice President of Center Store, Our Brands & Pharmacy and FeedMore WNY board member.

Participating food banks that will benefit from this year’s campaign: