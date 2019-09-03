Tonko sounds alarm across Capital Region on 2020 Census

FILE – This March 23, 2018, file photo shows an envelope containing a 2018 census letter mailed to a U.S. resident as part of the nation’s only test run of the 2020 Census. The Supreme Court will decide whether the 2020 census can include a question about citizenship that could affect the allocation of seats […]

NEW YORK (NEWS10) – Capital Region Congressman Paul Tonko will be holding a series of public events next week to highlight official Census projections that anticipate a significant Capital Region under-count on the 2020 Census.

The events will explore the consequences of what a low count will mean for our Capital Region businesses, non-profits and local governments and the people and communities who depend on them. Census-provided maps will be displayed at each event showing official under-count projections and related data for each local community.

  • Tuesday, September 3rd, 10:30 AM
    • Stand up press conference
    • Albany
    • Capital South Campus Center Literacy Zone, 20 Warren Street, Albany
    • Open press and Public
  • Wednesday, September 4th, 10:00 AM
    • Round table Discussion and Q&A focused on transportation planning
    • Halfmoon Town Hall, 2 Halfmoon Town Plaza
    • Open Press and Public
  • Wednesday, September 4th, 3:00 PM
    • Roundtable Discussion and Q&A focused on community and economic development planning
    • Troy, Sanctuary for Independent Media, 3361 6th Ave,
    • Open Press and Public
  • Friday, September 6th, 10 A.M
    • Visit and tour in Schenectady focused on early childhood
    • Schenectady Community Action Program, 913 Albany St, Schenectady
    • Open Press, Not Public

