Tonko sounds alarm across Capital Region on 2020 Census

NEW YORK (NEWS10) – Capital Region Congressman Paul Tonko will be holding a series of public events next week to highlight official Census projections that anticipate a significant Capital Region under-count on the 2020 Census.
The events will explore the consequences of what a low count will mean for our Capital Region businesses, non-profits and local governments and the people and communities who depend on them. Census-provided maps will be displayed at each event showing official under-count projections and related data for each local community.
- Tuesday, September 3rd, 10:30 AM
- Stand up press conference
- Albany
- Capital South Campus Center Literacy Zone, 20 Warren Street, Albany
- Open press and Public
- Wednesday, September 4th, 10:00 AM
- Round table Discussion and Q&A focused on transportation planning
- Halfmoon Town Hall, 2 Halfmoon Town Plaza
- Open Press and Public
- Wednesday, September 4th, 3:00 PM
- Roundtable Discussion and Q&A focused on community and economic development planning
- Troy, Sanctuary for Independent Media, 3361 6th Ave,
- Open Press and Public
- Friday, September 6th, 10 A.M
- Visit and tour in Schenectady focused on early childhood
- Schenectady Community Action Program, 913 Albany St, Schenectady
- Open Press, Not Public